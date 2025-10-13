Why Delhi's air quality may become 'poor' from Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a decline in Delhi's air quality as winter approaches. The city's air is expected to remain "moderate" on October 13 and 14, before slipping into the "poor" category for nearly a week starting October 15. The IMD bulletin said, "The air quality is very likely to be in the Moderate category from October 13-14. From October 15 onwards, it is expected to be in the Poor category for nearly a week."

Pollution update Stubble burning increases slightly Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Sunday, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 167, down from 199 on Saturday. The improvement was aided by steady winds blowing at 10-15km/h. However, stubble burning has increased slightly, contributing to pollution levels in the city, with its share up from 0.4% on Saturday to 0.8% on Sunday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' Early Warning System also predicts moderate air quality for October 13-14 and poor conditions from October 15 onward.

Pollution sources Factors behind pollution spike Delhi's air quality usually worsens in October due to retreating monsoon rains, cooler temperatures, stubble burning in neighboring states, and festive fireworks. Slower winds and cooler weather create a "temperature inversion," trapping pollutants near the ground. Smoke from north-westerly winds from Punjab and Haryana further aggravates the situation. On Sunday, vehicles were the biggest contributors to PM2.5 pollution at 19.8% followed by emissions from Sonipat (9.2%) and Jhajjar (5.1%).