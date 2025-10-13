Why Delhi's air quality may become 'poor' from Wednesday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a decline in Delhi's air quality as winter approaches. The city's air is expected to remain "moderate" on October 13 and 14, before slipping into the "poor" category for nearly a week starting October 15. The IMD bulletin said, "The air quality is very likely to be in the Moderate category from October 13-14. From October 15 onwards, it is expected to be in the Poor category for nearly a week."
Pollution update
Stubble burning increases slightly
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Sunday, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 167, down from 199 on Saturday. The improvement was aided by steady winds blowing at 10-15km/h. However, stubble burning has increased slightly, contributing to pollution levels in the city, with its share up from 0.4% on Saturday to 0.8% on Sunday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' Early Warning System also predicts moderate air quality for October 13-14 and poor conditions from October 15 onward.
Pollution sources
Factors behind pollution spike
Delhi's air quality usually worsens in October due to retreating monsoon rains, cooler temperatures, stubble burning in neighboring states, and festive fireworks. Slower winds and cooler weather create a "temperature inversion," trapping pollutants near the ground. Smoke from north-westerly winds from Punjab and Haryana further aggravates the situation. On Sunday, vehicles were the biggest contributors to PM2.5 pollution at 19.8% followed by emissions from Sonipat (9.2%) and Jhajjar (5.1%).
Seasonal impact
Clear skies, cool winds expected
The IMD has forecast clear skies and cool northwesterly winds, with maximum temperatures rising to 34°C by Wednesday. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa noted that Delhi has recorded 199 days with AQI below 200 this year, nearly double the number in 2016. This is a sign of "real improvement on the ground."