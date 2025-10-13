Next Article
Munirka: Manipur couple found with deep neck wounds, woman dead
India
A serious argument between a Manipur couple living in southwest Delhi's Munirka ended in tragedy on October 12, 2025.
Thempi Khongsai was found dead and her partner, Thangjam Viney Meitei, was seriously injured—both with deep neck wounds.
Police had to break into their locked home after getting an emergency call.
What we know so far
Before things escalated, Khongsai called her father about the fight, who then alerted the landlady, whose daughter called police to intervene.
The couple had been together in Munirka for three years.
Officers found a knife at the scene; Khongsai was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre while Meitei is still being treated.
Investigators are now working to understand what led up to this heartbreaking incident.