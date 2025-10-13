Munirka: Manipur couple found with deep neck wounds, woman dead

What we know so far

Before things escalated, Khongsai called her father about the fight, who then alerted the landlady, whose daughter called police to intervene.

The couple had been together in Munirka for three years.

Officers found a knife at the scene; Khongsai was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre while Meitei is still being treated.

Investigators are now working to understand what led up to this heartbreaking incident.