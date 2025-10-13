Alliance Air's fixed-fare pilot scheme launched: What it means
The Indian government just launched "Fare Se Fursat," a pilot scheme that locks in ticket prices on certain Alliance Air routes—so no more last-minute price hikes.
Whether you book early or late, the fare stays the same until December 31, 2025.
Aiming for stress-free travel
If you've ever been annoyed by unpredictable airfare spikes, this move is for you.
The scheme is designed to make flying less stressful and more affordable, especially for the middle class, lower-middle class, and neo-middle class.
It's part of a bigger push to make air travel accessible for everyone—not just frequent flyers.
Connecting the dots
Alliance Air mainly connects Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities (think smaller towns), so fixed fares could encourage first-time flyers and boost regional travel.
It's all about making flying feel possible—even if you're booking at the last minute or coming from a less-connected place.