Kerala youth's suicide note accused RSS members of sexual abuse
Anandu Aji, a 26-year-old IT professional from Kerala, was found dead in a Thiruvananthapuram lodge earlier this month.
In a scheduled Instagram post—now treated as his suicide note—Aji accused several RSS members of sexually and physically abusing him during his childhood.
He linked these experiences to his struggles with mental health.
Political reactions and ongoing investigation
Aji's family has long-standing ties to the RSS, with his father also involved in the organization.
The case has triggered political debate across parties, with leaders from Congress and BJP all demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the claims.
While RSS officials have called the allegations "dubious and baseless," they too are asking for an impartial probe.
Police are currently gathering evidence and speaking with Aji's family members.