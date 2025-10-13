Haryana IPS officer's suicide probe stalled over family demands
After senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide on October 7, 2025, his family is refusing postmortem and cremation until those named in his eight-page note—including top police officials—are arrested.
Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wants charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, pointing to alleged caste-based harassment behind his death.
Family refuses to hand over mobile phones
The state has shifted key officers and set up a special investigation team, but the family says these steps aren't enough—they want arrests before anything else moves forward.
Dalit groups have given a 48-hour ultimatum for action.
The family also isn't handing over Kumar's mobile phones to police due to lack of trust in the probe, making it harder for investigators to access possible evidence.