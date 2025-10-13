Gadkari's ambitious plan: All municipal waste to be used in roads

Waste already used in highway projects

Gadkari highlighted that 8 million tons of waste have already gone into projects like the Ahmedabad-Dholera expressway and Mumbai-Delhi highway—showing this isn't just talk.

He's also pushing for bio-bitumen made from rice straw (which is even better than regular petroleum bitumen) and wants more alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, CNG, electric and hydrogen to power India's future.

The auto industry here? Now worth ₹22 lakh crore and ranked third biggest in the world.