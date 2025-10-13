Gadkari's ambitious plan: All municipal waste to be used in roads
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a big goal: by 2027, all municipal waste in India is planned to be used for building roads.
"We plan to use all municipal waste in the country, before 2027, in road construction," he shared on Monday.
This move is about turning trash into highways, with likely benefits of cutting down on landfills and making infrastructure greener.
Waste already used in highway projects
Gadkari highlighted that 8 million tons of waste have already gone into projects like the Ahmedabad-Dholera expressway and Mumbai-Delhi highway—showing this isn't just talk.
He's also pushing for bio-bitumen made from rice straw (which is even better than regular petroleum bitumen) and wants more alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, CNG, electric and hydrogen to power India's future.
The auto industry here? Now worth ₹22 lakh crore and ranked third biggest in the world.
Gadkari launches new highway projects in Puducherry
On Monday, Gadkari also kicked off three new highway projects in Puducherry—including a major four-lane stretch and an elevated corridor—with more upgrades coming soon.
Bids are open for another big highway project expected to be awarded before December.