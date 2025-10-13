Ayodhya Deepotsav goes global: Light a diya from anywhere
This year, Ayodhya Deepotsav is going global with the "Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam" campaign.
Whether you're in India or abroad, you can light a diya virtually using one of three digital packages—Ram Jyoti (₹2,100), Sita Jyoti (₹1,100), or Lakshman Jyoti (₹501).
Each package comes with special items like Ayodhya soil and Saryu River water delivered to you.
World record attempt
The goal is to set a world record by lighting 26 lakh diyas along the Saryu ghats on the day of Deepotsav.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick things off by lighting the first diya, followed by 33,000 volunteers participating in lighting the diyas.
The whole event blends tradition with tech so everyone can be part of it.
How to join the celebration
The Divya Ayodhya app makes joining easy—you can buy digital packages, take virtual temple tours, book hotels or transport, and even plan a real-life visit if you want to see Deepotsav up close.
It's all about making this spiritual celebration accessible and immersive for anyone, anywhere.