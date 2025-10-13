Why Kolkata's Durga Puja immersion carnival amid floods drew criticism

Economic engine of Bengal

Durga Puja isn't just a festival for West Bengal—it's a huge economic engine, bringing in about ₹65,000 crore every year and supporting nearly 7 lakh jobs.

With Kolkata making up most of this activity, the event is crucial for many people's livelihoods.

Some criticized holding the carnival during a crisis, but Banerjee defended it as an integral part of the culture and economy, saying that traditions shouldn't be paused by disasters.

The situation highlights how different parts of Bengal are coping—one struggling with disaster, another trying to keep hope (and business) alive.