Why Kolkata's Durga Puja immersion carnival amid floods drew criticism
While North Bengal faced deadly floods and landslides in October 2025—leaving at least 42 people dead and causing major damage—Kolkata still hosted its big Durga Puja immersion carnival on October 5.
Relief work was underway, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the region experienced severe rainfall.
Economic engine of Bengal
Durga Puja isn't just a festival for West Bengal—it's a huge economic engine, bringing in about ₹65,000 crore every year and supporting nearly 7 lakh jobs.
With Kolkata making up most of this activity, the event is crucial for many people's livelihoods.
Some criticized holding the carnival during a crisis, but Banerjee defended it as an integral part of the culture and economy, saying that traditions shouldn't be paused by disasters.
The situation highlights how different parts of Bengal are coping—one struggling with disaster, another trying to keep hope (and business) alive.