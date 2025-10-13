Next Article
Over 1cr students join Dharmendra Pradhan's Viksit Bharat Buildathon
India
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon (VBB) 2025 has brought together over one crore school students from across India to brainstorm and build creative prototypes.
Launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the event connects more than three lakh schools, encouraging teamwork on ideas like "vocal for local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Prize money worth ₹1 crore
Uttar Pradesh led the way with over 78,000 schools joining in, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Schools have until October 31 to submit their entries, which will be reviewed through December.
To keep things exciting, there's a ₹1 crore prize pool waiting for standout projects at district, state, and national levels—winners will be announced by January 2026.