India's largest school innovation challenge happening today

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is India's largest school innovation challenge, launched on September 23. Over one crore students from more than 2.5 lakh schools are taking part, building prototypes to solve real-world problems and support national goals.

Challenge running in phases The Buildathon runs in phases: the live two-hour innovation challenge is happening today, October 13.

Teams from across India are working together to create solutions. The winners will be announced in December.

Centered on 4 themes The challenge centers on four themes—Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), Swadeshi (indigenous ideas), Vocal for Local (supporting local products), and Samriddhi (prosperity).

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it a nationwide "movement" inspiring students to tackle big challenges creatively.