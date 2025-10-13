20,000 cops on duty in Delhi ahead of Diwali

Delhi Police isn't taking any chances—they've rolled out CCTV cameras, dog squads, anti-drone systems, and emergency medical teams at prominent locations. Night patrols (called 'General Gasht') are targeting vulnerable areas and traffic trouble. Plus, the police want everyone to pitch in by reporting anything suspicious.

SC allows use of green firecrackers for 5 days

In a bit of good news for Diwali fans, the Supreme Court has allowed NEERI-certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for five days—just with strict rules to help keep pollution under control.

So you can celebrate with fireworks this year, but only the eco-friendly kind.