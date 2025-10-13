Tea tribe protests in Assam, halts work at tea estates
On Monday, thousands from Assam's tea tribe and Adivasi communities took to the streets in Dibrugarh, calling for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, better daily wages, and secure land rights.
The protest, organized by major workers' groups, brought work at over 200 tea estates to a halt and prompted several local schools to declare a holiday in anticipation of disruptions.
Community leaders threaten to withdraw support for BJP
Community leaders voiced frustration with the BJP for not delivering on past promises.
ATTSA president Dhiraj Gowala pointed out that their community keeps getting overlooked when it comes to land rights.
ACMS's Nabin Chandra Keot called their demands "non-negotiable" and warned that ignoring them could cost the government support in the 2026 elections.
Former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar also backed the protest and urged immediate action.
More demonstrations are planned if things don't change soon.