Tea tribe protests in Assam, halts work at tea estates

Community leaders threaten to withdraw support for BJP

Community leaders voiced frustration with the BJP for not delivering on past promises.

ATTSA president Dhiraj Gowala pointed out that their community keeps getting overlooked when it comes to land rights.

ACMS's Nabin Chandra Keot called their demands "non-negotiable" and warned that ignoring them could cost the government support in the 2026 elections.

Former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar also backed the protest and urged immediate action.

More demonstrations are planned if things don't change soon.