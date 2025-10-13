West Bengal: Medical student gang-raped, attackers demanded ransom for phone
A 23-year-old medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped near her college in Pashchim Bardhaman, West Bengal, on Friday night.
She and a male classmate left campus together around 8pm he returned alone less than an hour later, while she came back before 10pm with serious injuries.
The attackers reportedly demanded ₹5,000 for her stolen phone.
Police probe on; father questions CM Banerjee's timeline of events
Police have arrested three men so far and are also looking into the involvement of the male classmate, as raised by the victim's father.
The victim's statement has been recorded and drone searches are underway at the crime scene.
Meanwhile, the victim's father has challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's timeline of events and requested his daughter be moved to an Odisha medical college for safety and care.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi called for strict action against those responsible.