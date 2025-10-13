West Bengal: Medical student gang-raped, attackers demanded ransom for phone

Police probe on; father questions CM Banerjee's timeline of events

Police have arrested three men so far and are also looking into the involvement of the male classmate, as raised by the victim's father.

The victim's statement has been recorded and drone searches are underway at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the victim's father has challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's timeline of events and requested his daughter be moved to an Odisha medical college for safety and care.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi called for strict action against those responsible.