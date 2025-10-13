NCW recommends special exam for Durgapur gang-rape survivor India Oct 13, 2025

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recommended special academic and safety support for a 23-year-old medical student who was allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal.

Following a fact-finding visit to Durgapur, NCW found she was dealing with serious trauma that could disrupt her studies, so they've asked the National Medical Commission to arrange a special examination and even suggested a transfer if needed.