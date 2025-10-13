Next Article
NCW recommends special exam for Durgapur gang-rape survivor
India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recommended special academic and safety support for a 23-year-old medical student who was allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal.
Following a fact-finding visit to Durgapur, NCW found she was dealing with serious trauma that could disrupt her studies, so they've asked the National Medical Commission to arrange a special examination and even suggested a transfer if needed.
NCW urges for better campus safety measures
To help her feel safer on campus, the NCW also wants better lighting, more CCTV cameras, and a police outpost set up.
They're pushing for these changes so she can continue her education without fear—and are urging quick action to ensure justice is served.