FIR filed against Aaj Tak's Anjana Kashyap over 'derogatory' remarks India Oct 13, 2025

An FIR was filed against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, India Today Group chairman Aroon Purie, and their media company after remarks made during a recent broadcast of the show "Black and White," as reported by The Indian Express.

The complaint from Bharatiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj (BHAVADHAS) alleges that comments made during the program were "deeply insulting" to saint Valmiki and hurt the community's sentiments.