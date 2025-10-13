FIR filed against Aaj Tak's Anjana Kashyap over 'derogatory' remarks
An FIR was filed against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, India Today Group chairman Aroon Purie, and their media company after remarks made during a recent broadcast of the show "Black and White," as reported by The Indian Express.
The complaint from Bharatiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj (BHAVADHAS) alleges that comments made during the program were "deeply insulting" to saint Valmiki and hurt the community's sentiments.
BHAVADHAS demands immediate arrest, public apology
BHAVADHAS has demanded Kashyap's immediate arrest and a public apology.
Police confirmed the FIR was filed after review and assigned a senior officer to investigate under SC/ST Act rules.
Several Dalit organizations have backed the complaint, calling her language inappropriate.
Network denies allegations, plans legal action
Kashyap and her network have denied making derogatory remarks, saying the broadcast was respectful and blaming "selectively edited" clips for misrepresenting what happened.
The channel plans legal action against what it calls "false" allegations and stressed its commitment to journalistic ethics.