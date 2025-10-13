Telangana baby dies after polio drops; health officials deny link

Final report awaited, but other kids vaccinated at booth fine

The parents shared that their child died within 20 minutes of getting the drops, but health staff said no issues were seen during observation at the vaccination booth.

Later, when symptoms like crying and vomiting appeared, a private doctor found severe signs and declared the baby dead at 2:15pm.

Early post-mortem results point to aspiration as the cause. Out of 108 other kids vaccinated at that booth, none had any problems.

The final report is still awaited, and polio drives are continuing across six districts.