Mumbaikars can now take bicycles inside metro trains
Mumbai Metro just rolled out a cool new policy: you can now take your bicycle with you in select coaches.
This move is all about making city travel greener and easier by mixing cycling with metro rides.
A video of a woman boarding the metro with her bike went viral, sparking a range of reactions on social media about the new policy and eco-friendly commuting.
People react to the new policy
People are happy about the change but hope for more cycle-friendly features—like lifts and dedicated bike paths—to make things smoother.
There's also some concern about how crowded trains might get during rush hour.
If this works out, it could inspire other cities (think Delhi) to follow suit, making public transport even more sustainable for everyone.