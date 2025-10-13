Durgapur rape case: Survivor's father hits back at Mamata
A 23-year-old medical student from Odisha was allegedly raped in Durgapur, West Bengal.
After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the student was outside her campus after midnight, the survivor's father clarified that the attack actually happened between 8 and 9pm.
He criticized Banerjee's comments about women not going out at night, questioning why his daughter should be afraid to step out.
3 suspects arrested, investigation on
West Bengal police have arrested three suspects and detained another within 36 hours of the incident.
Odisha officials are monitoring the investigation and say they're satisfied with its progress so far.
Shovana Mohanty from the Odisha State Commission for Women will visit West Bengal to meet the survivor, offer support, and make sure she gets proper medical care.
The survivor is reported to be stable.