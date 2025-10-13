Over 31L dual claims under PM-KISAN scheme India Oct 13, 2025

The government just flagged over 31 lakh cases where both husband and wife claimed benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme—meant for only one person per family.

Out of 19 lakh cases checked, nearly all turned out to be genuine dual claims.

Officials also spotted issues like minors or multiple family members getting payments, and lakhs of cases with outdated land records or both old and new landowners receiving funds.