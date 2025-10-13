Over 31L dual claims under PM-KISAN scheme
The government just flagged over 31 lakh cases where both husband and wife claimed benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme—meant for only one person per family.
Out of 19 lakh cases checked, nearly all turned out to be genuine dual claims.
Officials also spotted issues like minors or multiple family members getting payments, and lakhs of cases with outdated land records or both old and new landowners receiving funds.
Verification deadline
PM-KISAN is supposed to support real farmers by giving ₹6,000 a year directly to their bank accounts.
When people claim benefits twice or use incorrect details, it means less help for those who truly need it.
The government is pushing states to finish verification by October 15, 2024, and from January 1, 2025, new registrations will need a Farmer ID—making things fairer and more transparent for everyone involved.