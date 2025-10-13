Gold prices soar ahead of Dhanteras: Check today's rates
Gold just hit ₹12,540 per gram in India, with prices climbing ahead of Dhanteras this Saturday (October 18), a key festival for gold purchases.
The festival's tradition of buying gold—especially during the Pradosh Kaal muhurat—contributes to increased demand during this period.
Why gold?
Gold is still the go-to safe bet when things feel uncertain globally, like with US-China tensions and inflation worries.
Festival season means more people are buying gold in all forms—physical, even ETFs—which shapes both market trends and what shoppers decide to do.
What is driving the prices?
It's a mix of factors: global unrest, hopes for US Fed rate cuts soon, and strong festival demand at home.
Add in tight silver supplies and deep-rooted cultural habits around gold shopping in October—and you get these record prices.