SC: Using WhatsApp isn't a constitutional right
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: using WhatsApp isn't a constitutional right.
This came after Dr. Raman Kundra argued that being suspended from WhatsApp hurt her work and personal life.
But the court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said you can't claim access to private apps as a basic right.
Judges suggest Dr. Kundra explore civil or regulatory solutions
The judges pointed out that when you use platforms like WhatsApp, you agree to their rules—so there's no government guarantee to access them.
Instead of going to the Supreme Court, they suggested Dr. Kundra look at civil or regulatory solutions.
The court also suggested Indian-made messaging apps like Arattai (launched in 2021) as alternatives, drawing attention to India's push for homegrown tech through Aatmanirbhar Bharat.