Bengaluru: Scheduled power cuts from December 4-8
India
Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM is doing some much-needed maintenance from December 4 to 8, which means planned power cuts in areas like JP Nagar, Rajajinagar, Hebbal, Whitefield, and Shivajinagar.
Outages will happen between 10am and 6pm and could last anywhere from one to five hours.
Why does this matter?
These fixes—like swapping out old cables and tuning up transformers—are all about making your electricity more reliable long-term.
To make things easier, BESCOM suggests charging your devices ahead of time, storing water if you use electric pumps, and avoiding heavy appliances during the outage window.
No need to stress; these are just routine upgrades to keep the lights on in the future.