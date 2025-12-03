Delhi goes on high alert as Putin visits India India Dec 03, 2025

Delhi is ramping up security for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on December 4-5—his first trip to India since the Ukraine war began.

The city is seeing everything from snipers and drones to AI-powered facial recognition, with over 50 Russian security agents checking every detail.

Expect tight controls, with airspace restrictions, anti-drone tech, and a round-the-clock control room tracking his convoy.