Delhi goes on high alert as Putin visits India
Delhi is ramping up security for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on December 4-5—his first trip to India since the Ukraine war began.
The city is seeing everything from snipers and drones to AI-powered facial recognition, with over 50 Russian security agents checking every detail.
Expect tight controls, with airspace restrictions, anti-drone tech, and a round-the-clock control room tracking his convoy.
Why should you care?
Putin's visit isn't just about the headlines—it's set to boost India-Russia economic ties, with both countries aiming for $100 billion in trade by 2030.
Key deals could be signed on skilled worker movement, pharma, and military logistics.
Plus, business leaders will talk engineering exports and new health collaborations—so this trip could shape future jobs and opportunities for young Indians.