Bhopal gas tragedy rally sparks controversy over effigy
At the 41st anniversary rally for the Bhopal gas tragedy, things got heated when a symbolic effigy—meant to represent the companies behind the 1984 disaster—was mistaken by RSS and BJP workers as targeting their group.
This misunderstanding led to a clash between survivors' organizations and political workers.
Police step in, calls for calm
Police quickly seized the effigy to keep things from escalating.
Survivors' groups insisted their focus was on corporate accountability, not any political group, and accused the government of blocking justice.
Meanwhile, RSS-BJP members called the rally anti-national and demanded action against participants.
The incident stirred up city-wide reactions, reminding everyone that even after 41 years, survivors are still fighting for recognition and justice.