IndiGo cancels 70+ flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai—here's why

IndiGo, India's largest airline, canceled over 70 flights on Wednesday from Bengaluru and Mumbai. The main reason? New rules now limit how many hours crew can work per duty period to keep everyone safe, but it left IndiGo short-staffed.

Big impact on key routes and schedules Flights from Bengaluru airport alone saw 42 cancelations, while Mumbai had 32 more.

IndiGo's on-time performance at metro airports dropped to just 35% on Tuesday.

Tech glitches made things worse On top of the crew shortage, a global outage of the Amadeus check-in system and general airport congestion caused even more delays for IndiGo (and other airlines), making it tough to stick to normal schedules.