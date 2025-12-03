Navy Day 2025: Kerala gears up for a grand celebration India Dec 03, 2025

The Indian Navy is throwing a big show at Shangumugham Beach, Kerala, on December 4 for Navy Day.

President Droupadi Murmu will be there as chief guest, with highlights including 19 warships (yes, INS Vikrant is in the lineup) and a nod to the Navy's legendary 1971 missile boat attack.

It's all about showing off both tradition and some serious modern tech.