Navy Day 2025: Kerala gears up for a grand celebration
The Indian Navy is throwing a big show at Shangumugham Beach, Kerala, on December 4 for Navy Day.
President Droupadi Murmu will be there as chief guest, with highlights including 19 warships (yes, INS Vikrant is in the lineup) and a nod to the Navy's legendary 1971 missile boat attack.
It's all about showing off both tradition and some serious modern tech.
What to expect—and heads up for travelers
Get ready for action: there'll be a submarine, fast boats, fighter jets, and helicopters taking part in the display.
President Murmu lands at Thiruvananthapuram Airport around 4:20pm before heading to the event.
If you're flying that day or passing through the airport area (especially near terminals 1 and 2), expect traffic restrictions from afternoon till night—so plan ahead if you don't want any last-minute surprises!