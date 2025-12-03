IndiGo cancels 19 flights at Hyderabad airport; hundreds left stranded
On Wednesday, chaos hit Hyderabad's airport as IndiGo canceled 19 flights last minute, blaming crew shortages, technical issues, and congestion.
Flights to big cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Ahmedabad were affected—leaving lots of travelers unexpectedly stuck.
Passengers left scrambling with high fares and few choices
With so many cancelations, ticket prices on other airlines shot up—sometimes three or four times the usual rate—making it tough for people to find affordable ways out.
One traveler, Shankar Narayan, shared how his flight was canceled with little notice and he ended up taking a road trip to Bengaluru just to catch another connection.
Social media flooded with frustration; IndiGo offers refunds but problems linger
Passengers vented on X (formerly Twitter), posting videos and stories about long waits and sudden delays.
While IndiGo has offered refunds or alternative flights where possible, the last-minute chaos left many feeling let down—and ongoing operational issues mean travel headaches aren't over yet.