Rajasthan to face an extra-long cold wave this winter

Why does this matter?

Normally, Rajasthan gets four to six really cold days each winter—but this time, we could see up to 11 thanks to La Nina and polar vortex effects continuing.

This extended chill isn't just uncomfortable: it's tougher on older people, young kids, farmers, and daily wage workers.

The IMD is urging everyone to keep an eye on daily forecasts and take precautions as the cold sets in.