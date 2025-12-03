'Extinct' parasitic plant spotted again in Kerala after 175 years
A rare plant called Campbellia aurantiaca, thought to be extinct after its last recorded sighting in 1849, just made a surprise comeback in Kerala's Wayanad forests.
For decades, scientists had confused it with another species because no one had seen an authentic specimen—until now.
Meet Campbellia: the bright orange comeback
Researchers finally confirmed this plant's true identity and clarified its status as a distinct genus in the Orobanchaceae family.
It stands out for its striking orange-yellow flowers and its unique lifestyle as a parasite that depends on other plants to survive.
Why this rediscovery matters
Finding Campbellia isn't just cool for plant nerds—it highlights how important it is to protect the Western Ghats's rich but fragile habitats.
These areas are under threat from landslides and human activity, so keeping them safe means giving rare species like this one a fighting chance.