Bengaluru to open 1 of Asia's largest AI water-sewage hubs

SCADA to manage 775 MLD supply

SCADA will manage 775 million liters of water every day from Cauvery Stage 5, reaching nearly 110 villages around Bengaluru.

With real-time tracking, it can spot leaks early and predict how much water people will need.

Backed by Japan's JICA agency, the center uses smart meters and IoT tech to keep everything running well, and check whether sewage treatment plants adhere to National Green Tribunal (NGT) standards.

It's a big step toward better, smarter water service for the city.