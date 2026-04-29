Bengaluru to open 1 of Asia's largest AI water-sewage hubs
Bengaluru is about to open one of Asia's largest AI-powered center for managing water and sewage.
Called SCADA, this new hub will help the city keep a close watch on its water supply and sewage systems, aiming to make things smoother and more efficient.
The launch is happening soon at Shimsha Bhavan in Jayanagar, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar set to do the honors.
SCADA to manage 775 MLD supply
SCADA will manage 775 million liters of water every day from Cauvery Stage 5, reaching nearly 110 villages around Bengaluru.
With real-time tracking, it can spot leaks early and predict how much water people will need.
Backed by Japan's JICA agency, the center uses smart meters and IoT tech to keep everything running well, and check whether sewage treatment plants adhere to National Green Tribunal (NGT) standards.
It's a big step toward better, smarter water service for the city.