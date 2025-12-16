Next Article
Bengaluru to witness below-normal cold after brief respite
India
Bengaluru is in for a colder week, with the IMD predicting overcast skies on Tuesday and temperatures dropping further by Wednesday morning.
The city's minimum could hit 12.6°C—almost four degrees below the usual December average of 16.4°C.
Why bother?
This dip puts Bengaluru close to its coldest December days in recent memory, close to the low from 2011 and though still several degrees above the all-time record set in 1883.
So, if you're heading out early or late, you might want to grab that extra layer!