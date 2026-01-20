Bengaluru woman's viral video calls out harassment by young boys

Why is everyone talking about it?

In her post, Ritika wrote, "When girls are taught to cover up more than boys are taught to respect," highlighting the bigger issue of how kids learn these attitudes.

She describes in the video that she turned back and scolded the children—first hesitating because of their age, then calling them out for their behavior.

Many online echoed her concerns, with one user saying basic manners seem rare these days and others sharing similar experiences or praising Ritika for speaking up.