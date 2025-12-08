Bengaluru's big weekend plans derailed by flight chaos

What went down:

The Literature Festival had roughly 22 out-of-station participants unable to attend due to travel issues, forcing some sessions (like Sudha Murthy's) to be rescheduled on the fly.

Fashion Week had its own drama—designer Pallavi Jaipur missed her slot, and flight ticket prices for rescheduling shot up from ₹11k to ₹60k.

The Theatre Festival got creative with local talent when crew couldn't make it in, showing off some serious community spirit despite all the curveballs.