Goa nightclub fire: 25 lives lost, police hunt for owners

What happened next: arrests, investigation, and support

Most victims suffocated in an unventilated basement; two were found on the stairs.

Out of roughly 150 guests present, many managed to escape before exits were blocked by flames.

Police have booked the case as culpable homicide not amounting to murder and detained four staffers.

Arrest warrants are out for owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, with a team sent to Delhi to find them.

The Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry within a week, while three officials have been suspended over safety lapses.

Families of those who died will receive ₹7 lakh each in compensation from state and central governments; injured victims will get at least ₹50,000 each, as announced by both state and central governments, though it is not specified if this amount is cumulative.

Investigators confirmed that electric firecrackers—not a gas cylinder—caused the tragedy.