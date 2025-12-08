Next Article
Chinese tourist detained in Kashmir for breaking travel rules
A 29-year-old Chinese traveler, Hu Congtai, was detained by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir after he left his approved tourist route.
He landed in Delhi on November 19 and ended up visiting Ladakh and J&K without the required permissions.
Internet searches spark security concerns
Hu skipped official registration, used an Indian SIM card, and stayed at an unregistered guest house in Srinagar.
Security teams got suspicious after spotting internet searches on CRPF deployments and Article 370 on his phone—especially since he visited areas close to military sites.
Officials are now considering deportation as the investigation continues.