Next Article
Goa nightclub fire kills 25, exposes major safety lapses
India
A tragic fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa on December 7, leaving 25 people dead—including tourists and staff.
The blaze started near the kitchen and spread quickly through the palm-leaf structure.
Many were trapped inside because of narrow exits and no emergency routes.
Club ran without licenses; arrests made, probe ordered
The club was operating without proper licenses and ignored fire safety rules.
Police have arrested four staff members and filed a case against the owners, manager, and event organizers for negligence and culpable homicide.
Goa's Chief Minister has ordered a probe with a one-week deadline and announced statewide fire safety audits to prevent more tragedies like this.