IndiGo cancels 91 flights at Chennai airport
India
If you had travel plans through Chennai this Sunday, here's a heads-up: IndiGo canceled 91 flights—42 departures to cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, plus 49 arrivals from places such as Kochi and Bengaluru.
The Airports Authority of India says the number of cancelations is dropping, as IndiGo tries to get things back on track.
Passengers seek answers, AAI stays hopeful
With so many flights scrapped, passengers flooded social media asking about refunds and updates.
It's a stressful situation, but AAI officials are optimistic that things will smooth out soon as IndiGo works to restore normal service.