IndiGo cancels 91 flights at Chennai airport India Dec 08, 2025

If you had travel plans through Chennai this Sunday, here's a heads-up: IndiGo canceled 91 flights—42 departures to cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, plus 49 arrivals from places such as Kochi and Bengaluru.

The Airports Authority of India says the number of cancelations is dropping, as IndiGo tries to get things back on track.