Bengaluru's December chill: 8.5°C mornings and heavy fog India Dec 21, 2025

Bengaluru is shivering through an unusually cold December, with temperatures dropping to 8.5°C—way below the city's usual 16.4°C average.

While days are sunny and reach about 27°C, calm winds are keeping cold air trapped near the ground, leading to thick pre-dawn fog on city outskirts and highways.