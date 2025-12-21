Next Article
Bengaluru's December chill: 8.5°C mornings and heavy fog
India
Bengaluru is shivering through an unusually cold December, with temperatures dropping to 8.5°C—way below the city's usual 16.4°C average.
While days are sunny and reach about 27°C, calm winds are keeping cold air trapped near the ground, leading to thick pre-dawn fog on city outskirts and highways.
Why bother?
This chilly weather isn't just a vibe—it's slowing down early busses, making commutes tougher for shift workers and travelers, and increasing health risks for kids, seniors, and anyone with breathing issues.
If you're heading out between 5am-8am layering up and double-checking road visibility is a smart move.
What else?
Don't expect rain or warmer nights anytime soon—IMD says these dry, foggy mornings are likely to stick around through December.