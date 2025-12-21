Kashmir gets season's first snowfall after harsh dry spell

The first snowfall of the season has brought relief to Kashmir, ending a long dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir 's higher reaches on Sunday, with more activity expected in the next two days. The precipitation is likely to become widespread, especially in higher reaches, and may continue intermittently till December 22.

Water stress Snowfall brings relief to Kashmir's water crisis The snowfall has come as a much-needed relief amid a severe water crisis in Kashmir. Rivers, waterfalls, and natural springs had been drying up due to the prolonged dry spell, according to India Today. Authorities had started regulating water discharge to conserve supplies and rationing water for essential needs such as drinking and irrigation.

Winter readiness Chief Minister reviews winter preparedness in Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed winter preparedness measures on Saturday. He focused on roads, electricity, drinking water, and emergency services. "Preparations have been finalized, but the real test will come once it begins to snow," Abdullah said while acknowledging that snowfall may cause hardships but also clear pollution and kick off the winter tourism season.

Climate shift Climate change impacts Kashmir's weather patterns Weather experts attribute the erratic conditions in Kashmir to climate change, which is impacting traditionally stable weather systems. The region has seen extreme variations in recent years, from intense rainfall over short periods to drought-like spells, unusually hot summers, and prolonged dry, cold winters. Experts warn that these shifts are no longer anomalies and call for a comprehensive water conservation strategy to safeguard the valley against future climate shocks.