Bengaluru's garbage crisis: Protests stop trucks from reaching waste plants

Waste management issue in Bengaluru

Local leaders like BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju are backing the protests, arguing that their areas are already overwhelmed and accusing the government of making things worse.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has fired back at protesting politicians, blaming them for stalling solutions.

Meanwhile, civic activist Vinay Sreenivasa points out that the real issue is how much waste Bengaluru generates—especially from online food orders—and says these protests are just a sign that the city's trash problem needs a bigger fix.