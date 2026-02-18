Bengaluru's garbage crisis: Protests stop trucks from reaching waste plants
Bengaluru is dealing with a serious trash problem as local protests have stopped garbage trucks from reaching overloaded waste plants.
Since mid-February 2026, residents near Mittaganahalli and Bellahalli have blocked trucks, saying local waste-processing sites were being overloaded.
When the city tried sending trucks to Doddaballapur instead, people there pushed back too—raising fears that garbage may soon pile up on city streets.
Waste management issue in Bengaluru
Local leaders like BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju are backing the protests, arguing that their areas are already overwhelmed and accusing the government of making things worse.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has fired back at protesting politicians, blaming them for stalling solutions.
Meanwhile, civic activist Vinay Sreenivasa points out that the real issue is how much waste Bengaluru generates—especially from online food orders—and says these protests are just a sign that the city's trash problem needs a bigger fix.