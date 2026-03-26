Bengaluru's towing fees for parking violators just got a makeover
India
Bengaluru just made parking in the wrong spot a lot more expensive.
Getting your two-wheeler towed will cost ₹650 and cars ₹1,000, double the old car rate, while the two-wheeler fee has risen from about ₹300 to ₹650.
The city hopes this hike will finally get people to stop blocking roads and follow parking rules.
New system aims to prevent unnecessary towing
To keep things fair, Bengaluru is switching up how towing works.
Instead of paying operators for every vehicle they tow (a system alleged to have encouraged excessive or unnecessary towing), they'll now get a fixed monthly salary.
Plus, two towing vehicles will initially be deployed across the five municipal corporation zones focused on clearing truly problematic vehicles, not just anyone parked slightly out of line.