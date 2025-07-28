Next Article
Beware! 30,307 graduate jobs in Railways aren't real
Spotted a viral post about 30,307 new graduate jobs in the Railways? The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Prayagraj says it's completely fake—there's no such hiring happening right now.
The notice, which mentioned CEN Nos. 03/2025 and 04/2025 with an August-September application window, has been officially debunked on the RRB website.
RRB's advice to job seekers
RRB is reminding everyone to trust only official websites for job news.
If you see random posts or get asked for personal info or money by unknown sources, steer clear and don't share anything.
If you spot suspicious activity or misleading ads, report them right away to your local police or cybercrime cell—let's help keep each other safe from scams!