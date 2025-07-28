Next Article
Airlines reported just 183 technical faults this year: Data
Indian airlines reported just 183 technical faults so far in 2025—a sharp fall from 421 last year and 448 the year before.
This comes after the government ordered stricter safety checks following the devastating Air India crash in June that claimed 260 lives.
After the crash, aviation authorities ramped up inspections and tightened rules to match top global standards.
Over the past five years, more than 2,000 defect investigations have been carried out.
Passenger complaints are also down this year, hinting at better safety and service for flyers.