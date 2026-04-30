Bhagalpur main suspect Yadav killed during police weapon recovery operation
A major update from Bhagalpur, Bihar: Yadav, the main suspect behind Tuesday's deadly shooting at the Sultanaganj municipal council office, was killed during a police operation on Wednesday.
The attack had left Executive Officer Krishna Bhushan Kumar dead and the chairman seriously injured.
Police say Yadav and his group fired at officers during a weapon recovery, leading to his death.
Two others have been arrested, including Yadav's brother-in-law, who already had a criminal record.
Probe links attack to tender dispute
Investigators believe the violence was tied to an ongoing dispute over tender allocations between the chairman and Yadav's wife (who is also deputy chairperson).
CCTV footage showed three armed men storming into the office.
In response to this tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced ₹25 lakh support for the victim's family.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials look for more answers.