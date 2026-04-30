Bhagalpur main suspect Yadav killed during police weapon recovery operation

Probe links attack to tender dispute

Investigators believe the violence was tied to an ongoing dispute over tender allocations between the chairman and Yadav's wife (who is also deputy chairperson).

CCTV footage showed three armed men storming into the office.

In response to this tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced ₹25 lakh support for the victim's family.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials look for more answers.