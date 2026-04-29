Bhagwant Mann announces ₹1300cr JICA tie-up to diversify Punjab farming
India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just announced a big ₹1,300 crore tie-up with Japan's JICA to help farmers grow more than just the usual crops.
The partnership, revealed during his Netherlands-and-Finland trip, is set to modernize farming in Punjab and bring fresh investment into the state.
Mann explores Dutch horticulture, Finnish education
While in the Netherlands, Mann's team checked out advanced horticulture models and talked about exporting roses from Punjab.
They also explored high-tech farming methods and discussed tech collaborations.
In Finland, Mann focused on improving teacher training and early childhood education, hoping these global ideas will give both Punjab's farms and schools a real upgrade.