Bhagwant Mann announces ₹1300cr JICA tie-up to diversify Punjab farming India Apr 29, 2026

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just announced a big ₹1,300 crore tie-up with Japan's JICA to help farmers grow more than just the usual crops.

The partnership, revealed during his Netherlands-and-Finland trip, is set to modernize farming in Punjab and bring fresh investment into the state.