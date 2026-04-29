Bhopal woman made to clean blood-soaked ambulance after crash India Apr 29, 2026

A disturbing incident in Bhopal has caught the attention after a woman was made to clean a blood-soaked ambulance following a road accident on April 24.

The patient, Rahul Barman, was being moved for treatment when his relative was reportedly pressured by ambulance staff, not just to pay money, but also to handle the messy cleanup herself.