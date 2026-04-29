Bhopal woman made to clean blood-soaked ambulance after crash
India
A disturbing incident in Bhopal has caught the attention after a woman was made to clean a blood-soaked ambulance following a road accident on April 24.
The patient, Rahul Barman, was being moved for treatment when his relative was reportedly pressured by ambulance staff, not just to pay money, but also to handle the messy cleanup herself.
Katni District Hospital issues show-cause notices
Video of the scene quickly spread online, leading to public outrage. Dr. Verma, called it a grave violation of the code of conduct for emergency personnel and authorities at Katni District Hospital confirmed that show-cause notices have gone out to those involved.
Social media users echoed the sentiment. The case has highlighted the urgent need for better oversight in emergency services.