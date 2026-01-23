Big temperature drop coming for northwest India, says IMD
Get ready to bundle up—IMD says temperatures in northwest India (including Delhi) will fall by 3-5°C in the next 24 hours.
This sudden chill comes after heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, with parts of Uttarakhand also seeing snow.
Right now, places like Himachal and Uttarakhand are already shivering at just 1-4°C.
What's causing the cold—and what's next?
Blame a low-pressure system over northern Pakistan and a cyclonic circulation over Karnataka for these weather swings.
Things might ease up from January 24, but don't pack away your jackets yet—a fresh western disturbance is expected between January 26-28 and could bring more rain and cold to the western Himalayas.
After this chilly weekend, though, temperatures should slowly start rising again.