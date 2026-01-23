Big temperature drop coming for northwest India, says IMD India Jan 23, 2026

Get ready to bundle up—IMD says temperatures in northwest India (including Delhi) will fall by 3-5°C in the next 24 hours.

This sudden chill comes after heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, with parts of Uttarakhand also seeing snow.

Right now, places like Himachal and Uttarakhand are already shivering at just 1-4°C.