Bihar bandh tomorrow: BJP's Mahila Morcha to lead protest

NDA, JD(U) leaders demand apology

The remarks sparked outrage within the NDA and its allies. Even JD(U) leader Umesh Kushwaha called out the "offensive language" and asked for an apology from the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

PM Modi also responded by questioning whether opposition leaders understand everyday struggles due to their privileged backgrounds.

The NDA says the bandh is a protest against the objectionable comments made against the Prime Minister and his late mother.