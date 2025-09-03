Bihar bandh tomorrow: BJP's Mahila Morcha to lead protest
The NDA is organizing a statewide bandh in Bihar on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 7am to noon.
Led by the BJP Mahila Morcha, this protest comes after offensive comments were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a recent Congress event.
Essential services like hospitals, ambulances, and trains will keep running so daily life isn't disrupted.
NDA, JD(U) leaders demand apology
The remarks sparked outrage within the NDA and its allies. Even JD(U) leader Umesh Kushwaha called out the "offensive language" and asked for an apology from the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
PM Modi also responded by questioning whether opposition leaders understand everyday struggles due to their privileged backgrounds.
The NDA says the bandh is a protest against the objectionable comments made against the Prime Minister and his late mother.