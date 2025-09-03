Next Article
Punjab floods: Schools, colleges closed until September 7
All schools and colleges in Punjab will stay closed until September 7 as the state deals with its worst floods in decades.
The order, announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directions, covers every educational institution—government or private—across all 23 districts.
Floods hit over 350,000 people in more than 1,400 villages
The floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and overflowing rivers from neighboring states, have hit over 350,000 people in more than 1,400 villages.
Pathankot has reported the highest district death toll at six, with 30 deaths reported across several districts.
Nearly 20,000 people have been evacuated as rescue teams work around the clock to help those affected.