Punjab floods: Schools, colleges closed until September 7

Floods hit over 350,000 people in more than 1,400 villages

The floods, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and overflowing rivers from neighboring states, have hit over 350,000 people in more than 1,400 villages.

Pathankot has reported the highest district death toll at six, with 30 deaths reported across several districts.

Nearly 20,000 people have been evacuated as rescue teams work around the clock to help those affected.