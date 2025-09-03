Next Article
Can governors delay state laws? Bengal argues in SC
West Bengal argued in the Supreme Court that governors shouldn't get to question or delay bills passed by state assemblies.
Representing the state, Kapil Sibal pointed out that since Independence, Presidents have almost never refused assent and only courts—not governors—should decide if a bill is constitutional.
The big issue: can courts set deadlines for governors and the President to approve bills?
Why this case matters
This case could shape how quickly new laws take effect in India's states.
If governors can hold up bills without limits, it slows down decisions made by elected leaders and weakens state powers.
The Supreme Court's ruling will help define who really gets the final say on state laws—making sure important changes don't get stuck in limbo.